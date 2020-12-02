A Fulton nursing home has confirmed COVID-19 cases among its residents and staff.
Jay Curtis, President of Hickory Senior Living, confirmed last week to The Times that five residents and three employees of Dogwood Assisted Living Facility in Fulton had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“We feel the best way is to be honest and transparent when it comes to our residents,” Curtis stated in a phone interview.
Curtis said they have incorporated strict protocols when it comes to a line of defense; first, everyone is symptom checked; second is testing for employees.
“We have performed over 250 tests on our employees,” he said. “We are very proud of the measures we have in place to keep everyone safe.”
Also, as a proactive emergency measure, Curtis said the company recently renovated a nearby secure location to house residents who have tested positive to keep the virus from spreading. Residents who were recently diagnosed with the virus have already been moved to the facility.
“The remaining residents are safe,” he added. “We have been extremely proactive. We have refined our policies and procedures over the last eight months and we’re very proud of the staff for being proactive when it comes to caring for the patients.”
Hickory Senior Living owns and operates 20 assisted living facilities in the southeast: 10 in Mississipi, nine in Alabama, and one in Tennessee.