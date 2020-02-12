Despite giving the owners of Granny’s Cafe in downtown Fulton until last Tuesday to bring the building up to the standards of the city’s fire code, Fulton officials took no action regarding the eatery during last week’s regular meeting.
Fulton Fire Chief Brad Beard told the city’s board of aldermen he wasn’t sure if the owners of either the Main Street restaurant or the building housing it had made steps to comply with the city’s fire code. Beard inspected the building, which is owned by Mike Dozier, in December and noted it lacked a fire suppression system in its kitchen, along with a several smaller issues that kept it from complying with the city’s fire safety ordinances. Fulton’s fire code necessitates restaurants have fire suppression systems positioned above commercial cooking equipment.
Beard brought the issue before the board during their Jan. 21 meeting. During that meeting, the board voted to give the owners of Granny’s Cafe until the Feb. 4 meeting to install the fire suppression system and make the other necessary changes to bring it up to the standards set by the city’s fire code, or face potential closure. In the days following that meeting, both Beard and Fulton Mayor Barry Childers told The Times the building’s owner had agreed to bring the restaurant up to code.
Despite the deadline, Fulton aldermen declined to take further action last week. Childers told the board he believed the suppression system was still in the process of being installed.
In response to a discussion regarding the city’s responsibility in notifying business owners of local ordinances, city officials are creating a creating a packet to distribute to business owners when they visit city hall to apply for their business licenses. The packet will detail the guidelines local entrepreneurs have to follow to meet the city’s codes. The mayor said the city should do a better job of keeping its businesspeople informed about Fulton’s rules.