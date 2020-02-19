Fulton officials are still searching for the perfect spot to install a sign designating the city as the home of World Series champion Brian Dozier.
Officials would like the 4-foot by 8-foot sign to be installed in a highly visible spot, as near to the I-22 off-ramp as possible.
“We’d like for everybody to see it,” Fulton Mayor Barry Childers told his fellow members on the city’s board of aldermen during their regular meeting, earlier this month.
This is, technically, the second of the city’s Brian Dozier signs. The first was reportedly delivered to the city’s street department in early December, although its whereabouts aren’t currently known. Local leaders believe the sign may not have actually been delivered.
“Nobody’s got that sign in their dorm room,” Childers said.
The sign’s manufacturer, Tennessee-based G&C Supply Company, has replaced the $600 sign at its own expense.
An Itawamba Agricultural High School graduate, Dozier is an infielder with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals ended their 2019 season with their first World Series win in the team’s history.
Late last year, Senter Funeral Home Director Jonathan Deaton appeared before the board with the idea of raising a sign recognizing the city as Dozier’s home. He offered to allow the city to install the sign on a piece of property near the funeral home on South Adams Street.
Although appreciative of the offer, Fulton leaders said they’d like the sign to stand closer to the entrance to the city so it’s easily visible to visitors.