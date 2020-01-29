Fulton officials have voted to renew the citywide tourism tax for another four years.
The 3% tax on hotel and motel lodging was set to be automatically repealed in July, should city officials have chosen not to vote for its renewal. Fulton’s board of alderman unanimously approved re-upping the law during their regular meeting, last week.
“We don’t want to lose that,” Mayor Barry Childers said before the vote.
The tax will need to be approved by the Mississippi House of Representatives. District 21 Rep. Donnie Bell is expected to present it during regular session later this year, where it is likely to pass without issue.
Fulton voters approved the adoption of a tourism tax during a special election in June 2012. Although turnout was expectedly low – only 13% of the city’s registered voters cast their ballots – the tax garnered 86% approval, well ahead of the 60% it needed to be adopted.
The tax, which is collected in addition to the state’s regular 7.25% sales tax during a hotel stay, took effect in late 2012. In early 2013, local hotel managers and owners told The Times that the additional tax had no impact on their businesses.
Fulton officials initially expected the tax would bring in between $50,000 and $70,000 in revenue each year. With a few exceptions, tax collections have fallen in line with those estimates. According to information provided by Fulton City Clerk Ceburn Gray, the tax has generated more than $393,570 since being adopted. The tax generates an average of $53,123 each year.
The tax generated $21,690 during the first four months of this fiscal year, which began in October.
The following is a breakdown of the revenue generated by the tax during its first seven years. The amounts represent collections from October 1 to September 30:
2012-2013: $38,000
2013-2014: $48,897
2014-2015: $57,009
2015-2016: $57,995
2016-2017: $67,006
2017-2018: $48,238
2018-2019: $54,735
Except for a dip in fiscal year 2017-2018, tourism tax collections have seen steady growth since 2012.
The city collected an average of $5,422 in tourism tax dollars during the first four months of the current fiscal year. If that average holds, the city will collect more than $65,000 from the tax this year.
Money collected via the 3% tax is used to fund the city’s various community events and festivals, plus maintain and upgrade the city’s park.
As of last week, the city had $121,723 in its tourism tax account, according to Gray. Fulton officials will spend at least $13,000 of that money to fund its Bluegrass, Blues, & BBQ Festival in April, and another $11,000 on the city’s annual Independence Day celebration.
An additional $23,000 of that money has been budgeted for park improvements.