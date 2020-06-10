Fulton officials have reopened the city’s parks after closing them more than two months ago to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
During last week’s regular meeting, the Fulton Board of Aldermen voted to reopen the city’s parks to the public, including Fulton City Park on Stewart Street, which houses the city’s ballfields, and Playgarden Park in downtown Fulton.
The board also agreed to allow the rental of the city’s ballfields for tournaments and similar events, although the summer ball program will remain canceled.
Aldermen reached their decision after a brief discussion.
“You want to open it all up?” Mayor Barry Childers asked aldermen
“I think so,” answered Ward IV Alderman Brad Chatham. “As far as I’m concerned, it should be business as usual.”
The rest of the board apparently agreed, voting unanimously to reopen the parks. The city board’s new attorney, Lee Dulaney, suggested the city place signs around the parks recommending safety measures like social distancing.
The parks have been closed to public access since March 24, when the city’s “shelter in place” order was put into place. The order severely limited the operations of local businesses and outright banned public gatherings to help curtail the spread of the virus COVID-19. Fulton was one of the first cities in the state to enact such strict guidelines, predating a similar statewide order from Gov. Tate Reeves by more than a week.
The move to reopen the city’s parks is the latest and last of the city’s slow return to normal day-to-day operations. Last week, city officials reopened the city hall lobby, which has been locked to public access since late-March, albeit in a limited capacity.
The lobby is being limited to a single person at a time to help control face-to-face contact among customers. According to city clerk Ceburn Gray, patrons have been understanding of the limitation.
“People are being courteous,” he told aldermen.