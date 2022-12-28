City of Fulton officials have received plenty of complaints over the years about potholes on Interchange Drive, but the road leading to Walmart and other businesses wasn't maintained by the city. Officials say they now have an agreement to take ownership of a portion of the road and will begin work repairs once the agreement becomes official.
City of Fulton delivered an unexpected Christmas gift to area residents at its final meeting of 2022. Officials announced on Dec. 20 that the city is taking over ownership of a stretch of Interchange Drive.
Interchange Drive, the roadway that carries shoppers to Walmart and several other businesses along the busy strip, has provoked the ire of area shoppers for several years now due to potholes and overall condition of the road.
The thoroughfare had been privately owned but the owner has agreed to deed the property over to the city of Fulton, Mayor Emily Quinn said. Once the agreement is official, Fulton will take ownership and become responsible for maintaining the much-maligned stretch of the road.
“I’ve just gotten off the phone with the guy that owns it and he said he would be happy to deed it to the city,” Quinn said at last Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting.
The section of roadway is from the Wendy’s to the stop sign in front of First American Bank.
The city will be looking to make fixes as soon as possible but doesn’t have the funds to immediately repave the road. Quinn said the quote the board received last year to repave the road was $160,000 to $170,000, “but if we could properly patch it until get the money to repave it, people would be happy.”
Earlier during the meeting, the board voted to pay off the outstanding balance - a little more than $1 million - left on the BlueFire land note, saving the city thousands of dollars in interest. Officials say those savings could go toward fixing Interchange Drive.
“I don’t know that we have to repave the entire thing right now, but something needs to be done” Alderman Corey Moore said. “There’s a lot of complaints.”
For regular shoppers of the area plans to repair the thoroughfare is welcome news.
“It’s about time,’ said one shopper leaving Walmart last Wednesday. “It’s rough on your car.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.