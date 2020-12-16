Fulton Police Officers, along with agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, served a search warrant at 64 Lake Wood Drive in the City of Fulton.
According to Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors, investigators recovered close to a half pound of methamphetamine, which holds an estimated street value of $6,400.00, and approximately 20 grams of an unknown powder.
The unknown powder and the methamphetamine have been turned over to the Tupelo Crime Lab for analysis.
A six year old child was present and playing near where the methamphetamine was located during the search of the residence according to Nabors.
Child Protection Services were called to the scene and are working an internal investigation with the child.
Thirty-two year old Phillip Montez Randall from Okolona was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and child abuse.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.
A $100,000 bond for Randall was set by Justice Court Judge John Bishop.
Randall is currently out of jail on bond and awaiting the next Itawamba Grand Jury.