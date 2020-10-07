Fulton - Poll worker training classes will be held at the old grammar school auditorium on the following dates:
Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Logic and Accuracy testing of all machines to be used in the General Election will be held at the Itawamba County Development Center on October 26,27 and 28, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
If you are interested in being a Poll Worker please make plans to attend one of the above classes.
For more information please contact the Itawamba County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-862-3511.