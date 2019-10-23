Fulton leaders continue to face issues with customers failing to receive their water bills.
In January, The Times reported that between 300-400 of the city water service’s 5,000-plus customers failed to receive mailed notices for their November usage, causing a significant uptick in overdue accounts in December.
The city charges a 10% late fee for bills that are not paid on time.
Last week, Fulton City Clerk Ceburn Gray said the problem persists and doesn’t appear to have gotten any better.
“We are continuing to get around the same number of complaints,” Gray said.
Once notices are printed, Gray hand-delivers them to the local post office. He said there’s approximately a two week period between when the notices are mailed and the due dates for the utility bills.
Distribution of Fulton’s mail was moved to Memphis after a 2011 study conducted by the United States Postal Service (USPS) led to the closing of several mail processing centers, including Tupelo, which handled local mail. All postage that comes through the Fulton post office, even mail that’s bound for mailboxes within the city, must first travel to Memphis for processing, then return to Fulton for distribution.
Gray said he thinks the delay in residents receiving their notices is due to this lengthy process.
“We don’t believe the problem is with the Fulton Post Office, but possibly with the processing operations in Memphis,” he said.
City officials say they’ve tried to resolve their issues with mailing notices to their water service’s customers, including contacting U.S. Representative Trent Kelly’s office.
Gray said they haven’t had much luck.
Fulton’s postmaster wasn’t available for comment, but a postal worker said they were unaware of any issues with the city’s water bills failing to be delivered.
The Times spoke with representatives with both the Tombigbee Electric Power Association (TEPA) and Fulton Telephone Company (FTC), which also mail notices to their customers each month. The TEPA representative said she was unaware of issues with people receiving their bills.
Eddie Hardin, FTC General Manager, told The Times they’ve had an ongoing problem for about two years.
“The problem has escalated. Just last week we had 45 bills returned to us that had been going to the same address for years,” he said. “We don’t know where the problem is, but there is definitely a problem.”
Hardin noted they try to take it into consideration when their customers tell them they did not receive their bill.
The notices mailed by the city each month aren’t actually bills, but reminders that payment is due. A customer’s utility payment is due on the same day every month regardless of whether or not they receive notice of it.
Gray said customers who don’t receive their notices can check how much they owe by either contacting city hall or viewing their bill online at msezpay.com. They can also pay their bills online at the same site. The city launched its online payment service in August.
Customers will need to know their account numbers when using the site and it will show the amount due.
“Once they are on the web page, they can select ‘utilities’ and then enter their account number and select ‘City of Fulton’ to complete their online payment,” Gray said.
There is a 4% fee to use this service. According to Gray, that fee is collected by the website, not the city.