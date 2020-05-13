Summer league is off in the City of Fulton.
Last week, the Fulton Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to cancel the city’s planned summer softball and baseball leagues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
All city parks will remain closed until further notice.
Fulton’s park and recreation department will refund sign up fees that have already been paid.
The decision followed a brief discussion among city leaders about whether to proceed with the summer ball series, but aldermen inevitably erred on the side of caution.
“We just don’t know [what’s going to happen],” Ward IV Alderman Brad Chatham told the board.
Fulton Park and Rec Director B.J. Johnson agreed that it would be safer to cancel ball for the summer rather than risk hosting games amid a continuing outbreak.
“There’s not really a safe way to [hold ballgames],” he said. All it takes to make a lot of people sick, he added, is for one person to show up with the virus and spread it to others.
He said most area cities are canceling their summer ball programs because of the pandemic.
Mantachie leaders are meeting this week to discuss their plans for the park. Right now, the town’s park remains closed.
For more information about the cancellation of the summer ball program, call Fulton City Hall at 662-862-4929.