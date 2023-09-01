It’s budget season in Itawamba County and both the county and the City of Fulton have public hearings scheduled in the coming weeks.
While Fulton isn’t planning to increase the ad valorem property tax rate, Itawamba’s budget proposal calls for an ad valorem property tax millage rate increase of .5 mills.
The city of Fulton is looking to keep its ad valorem tax millage rate the same for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The proposed budget calls for about $6,650,000 in revenue. Fifteen percent of that amount, $990,250, is proposed to be financed through the ad valorem tax levy. The city’s ad valorem tax millage rate will remain at 31 mills under the proposal. The city notes that the millage rate of 31 mills will produce the same amount of revenue from ad valorem taxes as was collected the prior year.
City leaders’ decision to not increase the ad valorem tax millage rate means that unless the assessed value of your property increases, city residents will not pay more in ad valorem taxes on homes, automobiles and other property.
A public hearing on the proposed budget and proposed tax levies is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at the City of Fulton board room. All citizens can attend and speak before any vote is taken. A decision on the budget is expected after the hearing.
The Itawamba County Supervisors have scheduled a hearing on the county’s proposed budget for 9 a.m. Sept. 12 in the Board of Supervisors regular meeting room at the Itawamba County Courthouse in downtown Fulton.
Supervisors budget proposal projects revenue of 28,565,660 with 34.6% of that, or $9,802,313, financed through an ad valorem tax levy. Itawamba property owners would see a .5 mill increase from the current rate of 72.5 mills to 73 mills. The ad valorem property tax levy to fund the Itawamba County School District budget would increase 2.45 mills from 49.05 to 51.5 while Itawamba Community Collage's millage rate would remain 8 mills.
As a result of the ad valorem millage rate increase, county residents would pay more on homes, automobile tags and other property.
A final decision on the proposed county budget and tax levy will be made following the Sept. 12 hearing.
