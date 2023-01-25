The Fulton Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a proposal to increase park fees that nonresidents are charged.
“We’ve been researching what other municipalities charge for their sports programs,” Mayor Emily Quinn said at the Jan. 17 city meeting where the board settled on a $20 increase for nonresidents.
The current fee is $40 per child which is also below what some surrounding cities charge, officials found. City officials say they have to do something to offset city park losses year after year.
Alderman Richard Comer noted that Fulton doesn’t receive any funding from the county and that city of Fulton residents are footing the bill alone.
“Seventy something percent of the kids who played softball and baseball last year were from the county. We don’t get any money from the county although we’ve asked a couple of times,” he said. “I know that in Tupelo if you go to the Aquatic Center, you’re gonna pay $10 extra if you live outside the city limits. We have our citizens from the city paying for the county to come play.”
Last year the city found itself in the same situation with the Fulton landfill that essentially functions as a dump site available to all Itawamba residents. Fulton instituted a fee structure at the landfill for the first time and officials say it collects roughly $100 to $150 a day to help offset operating costs.
So, the question for city officials at the Tuesday meeting was “what would be fair?” for nonresidents.
The proposal that passed calls for residents to pay $40 and non-residents to pay $60. Officials say the research showed that other communities charged $20 to $25 for nonresidents. People residing in Fulton would need to show proof of residency and could use billing statements.
Officials say between 900 and 1000 children come through the park per year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From now until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&