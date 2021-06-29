Grab a lawn chair and the mosquito spray, because Fulton’s annual Independence Day celebration, Fireworks, and Fun Festival is returning to its previous food, fellowship, and fun glory this week.
Set for Thursday night, July 1, at 4 p.m. in The Grove on the Itawamba Community College campus, the annual event will have plenty of “fun” activities preceding the fireworks display. Several vendors are scheduled to be on-hand with games, inflatables, and activities. One hot air balloon will be on-site for pictures only.
If it’s the food you’re looking for, look no more. Food trucks will be in the grove. Do-Right BBQ, Snowie, and the Pilot Club just to name a few. Attendees can enjoy their favorite snow cone and listen to live music.
Last year’s event was hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No activities outside of the fireworks display were held.
Fulton’s Fireworks and Fun Festival is one of the largest events held throughout the year.