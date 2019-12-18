“If I had written down all the things I’ve heard these kindergarten students say through the years, I’d have a best-seller,” Lisa Lindsey said.
Recently chosen as Itawamba County School District’s Paraprofessional of the Year, the Mantachie Attendance Center kindergarten assistant says working with the children has been very rewarding. She has worked at the school since 2005.
“Their innocence is so special, they just say what’s on their mind,” she said with a laugh. “Watching them interact with one another is a joy in itself. It’s been wonderful to watch former students grow up and become productive citizens.”
Watching children grow up is nothing new to Lindsey. She and her husband, Joey, have twins: Hallie and Hunter. Both are now college students — one attends ICC and the other at Northeast. The family attends Ozark Baptist Church.
Lindsey said working with children helped get her through a difficult time in her life.
“It was very healing to be around them after my mother’s death,” she said. “They have such love and energy. I feel I am exactly where God wants me to be.”
Her time at Mantachie Attendance Center is spent with teacher Charla Starks. Surrounded by high-spirited five-year-olds, she said she gets the better end of the deal.
“I get to do all the fun stuff; Charla has all the paperwork and planning,” Lindsey said. “She really has the tough part.”
Not only does Lindsey believe she is paired with one of the best teachers in the area, she also boasts that every day she gets to go to one of the best schools North Mississippi offers. She said Mantachie is a special place and every grade works together for the best interest of their students.
“When they step on campus, they know they are loved and cared for,” she said. “I’m just thankful to be a part of it and that I can hopefully make a positive impact.”