Kate Gann of Itawamba Agricultural High School led a contingent of runners from three of the county’s schools, Saturday at the Saltillo Invitational at Saltillo High School. Gann finished 10th in the 4A-6A girls race. Tremont Attendance Center’s Brayden Burroughs finished 21st to lead the Eagles to an eighth place finish in the boys 1A-3A race.
Results are as follows:
4A-6A (IAHS)
Girls: 10th – Kate Gann; 129th – Adazia Isby; 149th – Emily McCasland; 150th – Lilliana Chumney; 152nd – Hadley Wiygul; 158th – Dixie Johnson; 160th – Tierney Johnson; 171st – Bailey Daughtery; 181st – Jade Senter; 188th – Grace Wiginton
Boys: 119th – Maddox Hendricks; 153rd – Blake Motes; 219th – Mason South; 233rd – Jake South; 244th – Drew Green; 245th – Josh Hill
1A-3A (Tremont Attendance Center)
Girls: 46th – Ramona Caballero; 48th – Grace Gillespie; 97th – Cadence Clark
Boys: 21st – Brayden Burroughs; 30th – Konner Sartin; 48th – Ryan Parker; 49th – Gentry Lynch; 60th – Jesse Sartin; 91st – Braxton Lovvorn
Junior high (Fairview Attendance Center)
Girls: 102nd – Layla Kent; 108th – Harley Tate; 110th – Caidence Ashley; 111th – Ivy Koon; 132nd – Layla Timms
Boys: 103rd – Ryker Thomas; 140th – Luke Steele; 144th – Eli Cook