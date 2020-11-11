Itawamba Agricultural High School junior Kate Gann ran the girls 4A state championship on Nov. 2 with a time of 20:44.11 to place fifth. Joining Gann in the top-10 was eighth grader Skylar Partlow who finished ninth with a time of 21:27.12. The duo earned All-State honors and led the Lady Indians to a seventh place team finish at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. It was the third time Gann earned All-State honors and the first for Partlow who took up the sport this year.
A trio of runners for the boys team crossed the finish line at almost the same time. Senior Maddox Hendricks finished 75th and juniors Josh Hill and Will Turner finished 76th and 77th, respectively to lead the Indians. Less than two seconds separated the three.
Mantachie High School ran in the 2A classification on the same day. A group of eighth graders led the Mustangs. Annie Amon finished 26th and McKenna Barner 36th to lead the girls. Nathan Williams finished 42nd to lead the boys and Dylan Moored placed 49th.
With the exception of Hendricks with the IAHS boys team, both Mantachie and IAHS will return their lead runners to their teams next year.