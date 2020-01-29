Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan has confirmed the cause of a Tremont house fire on State Line Road was an “accidental vapor gas explosion.”
The cause was determined following an investigation by Homan and the office of the State Fire Marshal. Homan said there isn’t enough evidence to determine an exact cause of explosion.
The Jan. 22 explosion and subsequent fire claimed the life of 76-year-old Sandy Hutson. Medics airlifed her husband, 76-year-old Wendell Hutson, to North Mississippi Medical Center. He was later transported to The Med in Memphis.
Local officials were uncertain of his condition.
A call reporting the fire came into the Itawamba County 911 dispatcher at 7:38 p.m. from the Hutson’s neighbor. Five volunteer fire departments responded to the call. According to Itawamba County law enforcement officials, Sandy Hutson’s body was recovered around 9:30 p.m.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his officers were first to arrive on the scene and the home was fully engulfed in flames. Homeowners in the area reported hearing an explosion that shook their homes.
Chief Investigator Jason Dickinson told The Times the Hutson’s home was “completely leveled.”