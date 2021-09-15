Earlier in the summer, Mac Gentry signed to continue his archery career at Blue Mountain College. Front row left to right: Tonya Gentry, Mac Gentry, Darby Gentry. Back row left to right: Blue Mountain archery coach E.V. Humphreys, III and Kevin Gentry.
Mantachie's Mac Gentry signed earlier in the summer to continue at Blue Mountain College and has begun his college career with the 'Toppers.
"My passion for archery goes way back from the time I began hunting," Gentry said explaining his entrance into the sport. "I loved the challenge in trying to execute under pressure and the thrill I got when I saw a deer."
Gentry put an exclamation point on a stellar high school career when he shot a 295 at the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) / Archery in Mississippi Schools (AIMS) state championship this past spring. The score was not only the best score in his class but the best score overall at the event earning him the Top Male Archer trophy.
"I found out about Mantachie's archery team while I was in the seventh grade. I was not very good at first with with all of the practice hours, it seemed to have paid off."
The three-time North Half top archer and multi-time state champion was awarded a four-year scholarship and has begun his freshman year at Blue Mountain.
Gentry acknowledged several people who he says have played a critical role in his archery career.
"I would like to thank all of my coaches along my high school career, especially my first coach Mr. John Tigner as well as ohn McFerrin for helping me find out about this passion I have for archer," Gentry added, "Without them I do not believe that I would have this great opportunity to shoot archery at BMC."
Gentry and Blue Mountain begins their season later this month in Hattiesburg at the South Central Regional Qualifier.