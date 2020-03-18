The arrow zips from the string of Mac Gentry’s bow toward the target. It’s a process Gentry has repeated countless times since he took up the sport in seventh grade.
The Mantachie High School student tried his hand at many activities before settling on the sports he now plays.
“I really got into it because my seventh grade year, I wanted to try everything I could just to see what I liked and what I was best at,” he said.
Last year, Gentry was the top archer in the North Half Qualifier at Itawamba Community College and finished third at the state championship, earning him All-State honors.
“To prepare for the competition, I just try to think one arrow at a time and forget what I’ve done in the past so I can do the best to my ability,” he said.
Gentry is also a standout member of the Mantachie High School bowling team. Earlier this winter, Gentry and the entire Mustang team bowled at the state championship in Jackson. Gentry was named to the bowling All-State team. Hours later, he was named the top boy archer at the Mustangs’ home match at the Corral.
Mantachie’s head bowling coach, Lisa Cooper, said Gentry’s standout performances in both bowling and archery have proved invaluable for his teams.
“Mac is the kind of teammate that is always encouraging others. He sets high standards for himself in terms of performance and strives to do his best,” Cooper said. “His success establishes a bar by which younger athletes can measure their standard of achievement.”
The 2020 North Half Archery Qualifier is just weeks away. Unsurprisingly, Gentry has a high finish in his sights.