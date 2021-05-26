Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) once again hosted their annual Student Art Show on Monday, May 17 led by outgoing Art Instructor, Shelby Miller. This year’s show featured the best art work from DAC and Mantachie High School students for the 2020-2021 school year.
Each of her 240 students from DAC and fifty Mantachie students had five to seven pieces of art on display at the show. Miller told The Times that it’s important to her that her students are not limited as to which skills they get to feature.
“Each child was able to say that they were in the art show,” said Miller. “Many schools are only able to pick a few of the works selected or they are limited to just one piece per show. We displayed each child’s painted wood panels, screen prints, paintings, and collaborative projects.”
Students begin preparing for this show from the very beginning of the year. Miller says she stresses from day one the importance of taking their time and doing their very best because, at the end of the year, they will be picking their best pieces for the show where dozens of guests will be laying eyes on their work.
Each year, Miller makes it her goal to expose her students to as many different art forms as possible. Her hope is to help them understand all the different possibilities a career in art can open them up to.
“I think if more students understood just what the arts can be going into college, then more students might invest in a career surrounding the arts,” explained Miller. “There are careers all over that look for people with just a basic knowledge of drawing and design. My job is to expose them to all of the different opportunities that are out there for them.”
When Miller, a lifelong Itawamba County resident, began her career at DAC three years ago, there wasn’t an art teacher position available. Initially, Miller was a first grade assistant teacher teaching art in the afternoons to kindergarten through second grade students. Over time, she says, they were able to bring an art program back to DAC and since then Miller has traveled between DAC and Mantachie High School as a full time art teacher. Miller says she was inspired to teach through seeing the impact that her mother made in the lives of students.
“My mom was a teacher at Itawamba Agricultural High School for twenty years,” said Miller. “Her former students, no matter where you saw them, always talked of how much they loved and valued her class, mostly because she invested in them, and took time to see the potential and value they possessed.”
Miller says she believes that the lessons her students learn about art translate into many other areas of their education.
“Art, in my opinion, is an outlet for many kids, just like sports, and other activities are outlets for others,” Miller told The Times. “They can use those materials to express themselves in different ways.” Additionally. Miller cited a study by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) which states that regular involvement with an art program (at least three times per week) results in students who are four times more likely to be recognized for achievements in academics unrelated to the arts.
Three overall winners were chosen for kindergarten through second grades, third and fourth grades, and fifth and sixth grades. This year, Miller included seven special awards which were awarded based on the child’s progress and growth throughout the year. This year’s winners included:
K-2nd Overall-
1st – Rylee West – Rose painting
2nd – Jayce Young – Sunset painting
3rd – Adrian Gutierrez – Cortes
3rd & 4th Overall-
1st – Preston Rabon – Bird Panel Painting
2nd – Ayden Lindsey – Titanic Painting
3rd – Pamela Roberts – Statue of Liberty Drawing
5th & 6th Overall -
1st Place – Patricia McClain – Chinese Flower Vase
2nd Place – Brodey Houpt – Scarecrow Painting
3rd Place – Ashton Morton – Faith Ringold Inspired City
Special Awards
Leonardo Da Vinci Award for Most Innovative – Bentley Sanderson
Renaissance Award for Most Art Skills Mastered – Willow Green
Vincent Van Gogh Award for Most Expressive Brushwork – Geovanni Toc Canastuj
Jackson Pollock Award for Most Expressive Artist (messiest) – Jacob Rhudy
Hokusai Award for Printmaking – TJ Mitchell
Fire Proof Award for Best Ceramic Piece – Bentley Whitworth
Mary Cassatt Award for best Self Portrait – Jade Young
Next year, Miller will begin a new journey as Art Instructor at IAHS leaving some very big shoes to fill at DAC. Miller told The Times that while this wasn’t an easy decision, she felt that it was time for her to move on. Miller says that Dorsey has been like a family to her, encouraging and pushing her to challenge her students to see what they are fully capable of.
“I look forward to building the program and climbing to new heights, demonstrating and encouraging these students to reach their highest potential,” said Miller. “I could in no way replace the love that Dorsey will always have in my heart. Mr. Cook and Dr. Gray have always been fully supportive of my teaching and are always ready to help when needed. The community has always supported me and our arts program and for that I am grateful.”
Several local businesses donated time and resources to DAC’s Art Show including Smith’s Furniture, J & J Appliance, Lane Furniture, and ICSD Cafeterias.
“I would like to thank those who donated to our Art show. It means a lot to the school, kids, staff, and myself,” Miller said. “We couldn’t have done this without your contributions!”
More photos of the Student Art Show can be found on our website.