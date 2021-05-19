The ladies of Fulton Fun and Fitness laced up their dancing shoes last Thursday for the first time in over a year to perform for the residents at Charleston Place Nursing Home in Fulton.
Fulton Fun and Fitness got its start by accident when a few of the founding members -- who are also members of a local chapter of the Red Hat Society-- led an impromptu dance at a Red Hat Society dinner.
Dixie Johnson of both the Red Hat Society and Fulton Fun and Fitness told the Times that the group was brainstorming ideas for entertainment for their country/ western themed dinner when the idea was initially thrown out.
“Someone asked ‘why don’t we do a line dance?’” recalled Johnson. “So, that’s what we did and everyone loved it.”
That was back in 2014 and here they are, seven years later, still two-stepping across Notheast Mississippi together. The pandemic might have slowed them down temporarily, but now that the ladies are fully vaccinated, they’re back in formation.
Today they're gathered at the old Fulton Grammar School building for one of their three weekly practices. In the early days, the group practiced in an empty activity room at Charleston Place. Once they got a few steps committed to memory, staff member Rita McCain asked them if they would consider a performance for the residents.
While none of the members have much in the way of a dance background (or anything like it for that matter) they do bring other important skills and qualities to the table.
Fun and Fitness member and former school teacher, San McLeod, for instance, has taken on the role of choreographer. She finds new dances on YouTube and leads the rest of the group in learning their steps.
“San doesn’t mind repeating herself,” said Johnson jokingly. McLeod added, “and I’m bossy!” to a chorus of giggles like many others the old school room has heard over the years.
“We really enjoy her,” Fun and Fitness member Jan Larkin said with a smile to her friend.
Outside of dance, the Fulton Fun and Fitness ladies share a love for travel, gardening, and reading. The women all come from various backgrounds. There are a couple school teachers and even a former Itawamba Times alum, Mrs. Judy Reynolds.
When asked about working for former owner and editor of The Times, Delmus Harden, Reynolds said, “He was a good man, but he didn’t mind setting you straight if you did something wrong.”
Larkin moved to Itawamba County from the Pacific Northwest area in 1971 after a visit with her in-laws who already lived here in the area.
“I didn’t want to raise my children in the city,” said Larkin. “After our visit I knew this was where I wanted to be.”
Larkin told the Times that she was “just an administrative assistant,” to which Johnson replied, “women who work are never a ‘just’.”
The oldest member, Geraldine Osborn, who is in her 80s now, never meets a stranger no matter how far they travel and these ladies have boot scootin' boogied all over Itawamba County and beyond at over twenty different nursing homes and more. Each holiday season, the group puts on at least fourteen Christmas shows.
It’s not just the glow of the spotlight that keeps these ladies going, but the connections they’ve built with one another along the way. The women say they know one another inside and out and keep each other active. They assured that their time together is a must, because without one another, they wouldn’t exercise on their own.
“If I didn’t have the group, I probably wouldn’t get out much at all,” Larkin said with McLeod adding, “I’m an only child so these are my sisters.”
From "Sugar, Sugar," to "Blame it on the Bossanova," and even selections from Broadway hit Mama Mia these gals have something for everyone in their repertoire. And for anyone who may feel the music calling, they're always accepting new members of any age.