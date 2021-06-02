The milestones in Debbie Ann Johnson’s life may seem insignificant, but to the recovering COVID patient and her family, they are extraordinary.
Not only was the Itawamba County Tax Collector back at work, but she even managed to drive herself to the office for the first time this week. That may seem like a generally unexciting chore, but for Johnson, who hasn’t been able to drive herself anywhere since she was hospitalized last December due to COVID-19, it was a milestone. While much of her independence has been lost, Johnson says she is working hard every day and making progress.
“COVID changed my life, but I’m still here.” said Johnson. “It’s been a lot to accept, but if God wants me to have this leg brace and walk with this cane, I’m fine. He has a purpose.”
Johnson was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 at Fulton Medical Clinic back in December. When her symptoms continued to worsen, Johnson and her husband, Reggie, made two trips to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) Gilmore- Amory in less than a week in hopes of getting some relief, but Johnson only got worse. After once again returning to the Fulton Medical Clinic for answers, she was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was transported by ambulance to NMMC in Tupelo.
“I have no memory from being loaded in the ambulance in December until they put me on the PT floor [NMMC Rehabilitation Institute] in February,” said Johnson. “I woke up and there was my husband standing there. They had to tell me everything.”
Johnson said that even when talking about her experience with family after she finally returned home, it felt like they were talking about someone else. It didn’t feel real that this had happened to her, and at times, she even referred to herself in the third-person as “her” or “she”. Quickly it would dawn on her that she was the person in the story who went through all of this, but there’s a disconnect there that Johnson said can be very confusing at times.
The COVID survivor said that she is now fully vaccinated and “totally encourage[s]” others to do the same. She also added that despite the negative effects that she is still working hard to improve, there is something else that she has now that she didn’t have before.. an unexpected, but positive side effect.
“I have a calmness now that I didn’t have before,” Johnson told The Times looking around at the “Welcome Home” and “We miss you” signs that still fill her office walls “I think it’s from all the prayers. I really am different.”
The complications she experienced due to COVID-19 are still with her. In addition to the bouts of congestion and slowed memory and thinking, Johnson developed a hematoma in the back of her leg that was pressing on her sciatic nerve. Because of this, she has lost feeling in parts of her leg and foot due to nerve damage and now experiences intense nerve pain in her leg.
In the beginning of her recovery, it took three therapists to help Jonson stand. They eventually got her from a wheelchair to getting around on a cane, which she still uses to help herself balance. Johnson credits those therapists, who she says became more like family by the end of her stay, with providing the encouragement she needed to get back on her feet.
Throughout her battle with COVID, Johnson’s daughter, Jessica, kept friends and family throughout the community updated on her status with regular Facebook posts. After she had been home for a month or so, Johnson said she attempted to read through them, but couldn’t get very far. She recently sat down with them again and finally read through each and every one and said she was impressed and grateful to her daughter for “stepping up” and using that outlet the way she did.
“It’s so weird because it’s like I’d be going along doing good and then something else would happen,” recalled Johnson. “I’m glad I don’t remember being on the ventilator and being on my stomach.”
Johnson told the Times that when doctors informed her husband that she would have to be moved to her stomach, her husband told them that his wife did not like being on her stomach and was not going to appreciate the move. Of course he knew that her sleep preferences were not the most pressing issue at that moment, but like a good husband, he always has his wife’s comfort at the forefront of his mind.
Thankfully for the long-time tax-collector, the return to work was made smooth and easy by her ever vigilant office staff who kept everything running like a well-oiled machine in her absence.
“I’ve said for years that my office has the best employees and now they have proved it,” Johnson beamed. “They knew exactly what to do to keep everything running.”
When asked what she’d like for people to gain from her story, Johnson smiled and said, “I want to show that there’s nothing God can’t do.”
And it’s precisely those little milestones like driving to work that the mother and grandmother says have helped her stay positive and focus on the good that has come from this experience.
“I have a different perspective on life and family now. I left the hospital in a wheelchair, then moved to a walker, and now I can get around with just my cane,” she explained. “My world has changed, but I’m not sad about it.”