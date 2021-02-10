Like most kids who are naturally inclined to beats and rhythm, Rickey Lindsey started out banging on cans in the kitchen of his childhood home.
As a teenager, Lindsey saved his pennies until he had enough to purchase his first drum set, and music has been his driving force ever since.
For many years, Lindsey played with various bands and musicians at bars and house shows. He even owned another venue in Chickasaw County for six years, but the night life wears you out eventually.
“I didn’t want that environment anymore,” said Lindsey. “I wanted a clean family-oriented place.”
So, for his last gig, Lindsey built a venue on the land where that same childhood home was located and set to work putting together a world class show.
Although he does more singing than drumming these days, he does it at his very own stage with a full band of musicians who bring years of experience and their own natural talent to the stage.
On keys we have Jim Creson
Creson was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee.
One Christmas, when Creson was five years old, his father brought home a keyboard. Creson immediately took to the instrument and his family took notice of his natural skill and got him an instructor from the Hammond Organ Co.
Creson has been pounding the keys professionally for sixty years now. For the last three, he’s been here at the music barn.
In 1964, Creson got on stage at the Ted Mac show and took home gold.
“It just always came natural,” Creson said of his musical talent. “Playing is the easiest thing in the world to me.”
Creson taught piano theory at Northeast Community College in Booneville. Creson recorded two solo albums using only a computer and a keyboard.
“You wouldn’t have heard of them,” Creson joked. “They went aluminum.”
Ken Carpenter on bass
Ken Carpenter grew up surrounded by musicians, so it was no surprise when he showed a knack for strings at a young age.
Carpenter’s father played guitar and banjo and his cousin is famous Mississippi singer-songwriter, Mac McAnally.
Carpenter plays guitar and bass and taught himself to play keyboard by ear.
His ability to jump in and improvise with songs he had never even played before kept him in demand throughout his career and even gained him the respect of one very famous Mississippian.
Carpenter was playing with a Jerry Lee Lewis impersonator at Hernando’s Hideaway when the Killer himself wandered through the door and decided to sit in.
Midway through the song, Lewis turned around to lay eyes on the bass player and gave him a thumbs up, obviously surprised that Carpenter was able to keep up with his wild man playing style.
“I just watched his hands,” Carpenter explained. “I watched every move his hands made and that’s how I was able to keep up.”
On guitar, Charlie Justice
Charlie Justice started out playing professionally at 32 years old in popular Tupelo night clubs like Bogarts and Tadpoles.
“There aren’t a lot of music venues anymore like there used to be,” laments Justice.
Justice was a truck driver who drove five days a week and played music five nights a week. As exhausting as his schedule was, Justice says there is something about playing in front of an audience that keeps you coming back.
“Music is a curse to a certain extent,” says Justice. “But you still want to keep playing.”
While his night club days are done, Justice says he would love to look out from the music barn stage and see fifty or so people dancing and singing along with them.
Gary Kilgo on drums
Gary Kilgo picked up his first set of drumsticks at 15 years old after seeing Creedance Clearwater Revival perform live on television.
As a professional musician, Kilgo toured the Midsouth with a Lynard Skynard Tribute band for nearly a decade.
Kilgo had never played country music until he joined Lindsey’s band, but that wasn’t a deal breaker for either party.
“I’ve been to Nashville and done all that,” said Kilgo. “That’s a younger man’s game. I just want to play and have a good time.”
Same Time, Same Place
To entertain guests at his latest venue, Lindsey has put together a band of life-long musicians and together they form The Barn Pickers Band.
The locale is a metal building nestled in behind Lindsey’s family home, just off of Highway 370 in Baldwyn.
You can’t miss the illuminated music notes over the big white sign that reads Lindsey’s Music Barn in tall black letters.
The guys get together every Friday night to play a couple sets and entertain their regular crowd with old country favorites.
“We all just pick for the love of it, I reckon.” explained Justice.