International ministry “A Time to Revive” local affiliate Revive Mississippi is hosting a countywide worship event in Fulton’s Play Garden Park, Saturday, April 17, from 2 p.m. until.
State Coordinator and Minister Gary Robison told The Times the international ministry came to Tupelo in 2015 to saturate the area with the gospel of Christ. Itawamba County is the second area of outreach for the ministry within the state. The ministry began here in September 2020.
For the organization to come into any state, they must be invited. Robison’s wife, Pam, along with her friend Lela Payne was the first to invite “A Time to Revive” to come to Mississippi.
“We now have 12 churches in Tupelo that host once a month,” Robison said. “Pastor Andy Black and Crossroads Church located at 17904 Old Highway 25, Fulton is our host for Itawamba County. We meet the 4th Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. until noon.”
A Time to Revive began its ministries in 2007 when the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization, Dr. Kyle Lance Martin became passionate about a personal and community awakening of their faith. Robison said one of the basic missions of the ministry is something that is at the core of Martin’s desire, to engage with people directly in their own environment.
“We take to heart Matthew 28:19, ‘Go ye therefore and teach all nations,’” he said. “We go out into the world and reach people wherever they are. It may be in a parking lot or a grocery store. We pray and listen for the prompting of the Holy Spirit to lead us.”
Pam Robison said the mission of the ministry is to spark an authentic revival.
“Our mission is to love, listen, discern, and respond. We follow that with both the person and the Holy Spirit,” she said.
Robison said they reach people that wouldn’t normally go to a church but often find individuals who attend church and either don’t have an authentic relationship with God or don’t know who God really is.
“It’s a one on one connection with people, wherever they are. We talk with them and ask if we can pray with them if they have specific needs,” he added. “We give them a bible and bracelet. We try to leave something purposeful with them.”
The group hands out colorful bracelets with the Roman Road to Salvation embossed in the band. They also distribute bibles with tabs so that the reader can follow the roadmap through the various gospel truths in key verses of the Book of Romans.
Also, key to the ministry is finding people within the communities that are “persons of peace.”
“These are people within the community who we train on how to share the gospel,” Gary Robison said. “God is looking for people willing to take this step.”
Robison said Revive Mississippi is not based on any religion. They do carry a portable baptismal with them, but are are quick to say they do not replace churches, but come alongside them to reach people and encourage them to join a local congregation.
“We are not here to replace churches and we welcome all churches to join us. We are looking forward to being in Itawamba County. Jesus said, ‘If you will lift me up, I will draw people to me,” Robison said. “Our goal is to see Jesus lifted up.”