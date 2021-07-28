People have been fermenting their food for thousands of years. From pickles to sauerkraut to kimchi, bread, a host of beverages and the list goes on.
Not only is fermentation a great way to preserve a garden harvest, but it also provides a whole host of health benefits.
WHAT IS FERMENTATION
In order for fermentation to occur, there has to be a lack of oxygen along with the presence of microorganisms like yeast or bacteria. These microorganisms convert carbohydrates or sugars into alcohol or lactic acid.
During fermentation, you must make sure all food solids are submerged under a liquid, typically a salt water brine. This is how you keep oxygen out ensuring the process stays anaerobic. Oxygen can lead to mold. While it is normal to see a layer of kahm yeast on your ferment, any presence of mold means that your fermentation project has spoiled and must be thrown out.
Temperature also plays a role in how quickly your fermentation project becomes ready to eat. Generally speaking, room temperature is ideal for a healthy fermentation process to occur.
As with any food preparation, using sterile equipment is vital. Even the smallest contamination can cause your fermentation to ruin.
HEALTH BENEFITS
OF FERMENTATION
Eating fermented foods can help with digestion and strengthen immunity as they are loaded with beneficial probiotics.
People who experience digestive issues often do so because of an imbalance or lack of healthy bacteria in their stomach. Fermented foods can help restore those friendly bacteria.
The fermentation process also helps to break down certain nutrients in foods that often cause trouble for your digestive system. Things like lactose and gluten can be easier to digest for those who experience sensitivities. It’s common for individuals who are typically gluten sensitive to have no trouble eating sourdough bread thanks to the fermentation process it goes through.
Those same bacteria can also affect your immune system. Consuming any probiotic rich food can give your immune system a boost and ensure a quicker recovery when you’re feeling ill.
EQUIPMENT
You only need a few things for fermentation. Clean jars, good kosher salt, a wooden spoon, and something to add weight. Special weights just for fermentation are readily available, but you can also use a small resealable bag filled with water to weigh down your ferment. As long as it is completed submerged, it doesn’t have to be fancy.