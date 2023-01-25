Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates and Election Commissioner Tommy Gholsten begin to set up a new voting machine. Part of the machine may initially resemble a trash bin but once it’s fully operational officials say it will help keep Mississippi elections secure.
Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates and Election Commissioner Tommy Gholsten begin to set up a new voting machine. Part of the machine may initially resemble a trash bin but once it’s fully operational officials say it will help keep Mississippi elections secure.
Itawamba voters will be in for a new experience when they go to the polls for the Aug. 8 Primary.
On Jan. 19, Circuit Clerk Carol Gates and county election commissioners James Dickens and Thommy Gholsten welcomed the delivery of new voting machines that will be used in precincts throughout the county in the upcoming election.
Gone are the touch screens many voters had grown accustomed to in order to make way for the transition to a portable electronic voting system that uses an optical scanner to read marked paper ballots and tally the results. The system allows for paper ballots to be immediately tabulated at the polling site.
In 2022, the Mississippi Legislature passed, and the governor signed the “Mississippi Voting Modernization Act” for the stated purpose of “modernizing voting systems in the state.” The law calls for all elections after January 1, 2024, to use a paper-based system. Gates says the county will use the new voting machines in the upcoming primary. All but 11 of the state’s 82 counties have now transitioned to the new voting machines that are paid for mostly through a grant from the state.
County officials spent Jan. 19 learning and registering the new machines, but for voters on Election Day, the process should be seamless. Voters will receive a paper ballot to fill out in private and then put it in the voting machine to be counted. Officials added that the new machines are not connected to the Internet.
“I think it’s important to make sure that Mississippians are educated, and they say, ‘well, we’re still voting on machines.’ Well, it’s a machine that counts a paper ballot,” Secretary of State Michael Watson told MPB News. “So, if there’s ever an issue, you can come back and say, ‘you know what, let’s look to the paper.’ And so, I think Mississippians will feel more confident about that.”
In addition to the new paper-based machines, each precinct will also get a voting system for residents with disabilities. Officials from Election Systems and Software were on hand at the Itawamba Courthouse to walk Gates and the election commissioners through the process.
