FULTON- Governor Tate Reeves made a stop at Max Home in Fulton on Tuesday to take a tour of the facility with Chief Operating Officer Bruno Policicchio and Chief Financial Officer Larry Gentry.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Max Home has been rocked by setbacks, but Policicchio says their team has “transitioned beautifully”.
“It’s been a journey,” he said. “From being shut down, to making gowns and masks, and then slowly starting back up production.”
“We were glad to be able to help a lot of local doctor’s offices when there was a shortage of PPE,” said Gentry.
Policicchio added that they're currently navigating production with the effects of inflation as well as a shortage of foam products and, like many local industries, employees.
“We could use another 50-100 people, but we have a great core group of employees that we’re very thankful for,” said Policicchio. “They stood up to the challenge and did everything possible to get us through. No excuses, just got to it.”
Before the tour began, he briefly spoke with Reeves and other county officials about the challenges they have faced over the past eighteen months as well as those they are still facing today.
When Reeves inquired about the number of employees, the COO informed him that they had over 900 employees before the pandemic and during the most recent pay period had paid just under 600 people. Policicchio said they had seen a slight uptick in applicants since the Governor chose to end extra federal unemployment benefits.
“Our economic recovery depends on getting people back to work,” said Gov. Reeves.