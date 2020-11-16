In a press conference held from his home where he is currently quarantined due to exposure, Governor Tate Reeves instated a mask mandate for seven new counties including Itawamba County.
That makes 22 of Mississippi’s 82 counties that are currently under a mask mandate.
In his address, Reeves asked viewers to “stay focused,” and “stay in the fight,” encouraging citizens to take precaution and wear a mask in public spaces even if they aren’t in one of the 22 counties currently under orders to do so.
Reeves declared Mississippi’s current COVID-19 status to be “significantly worse” following a post Halloween surge leading to one of the worst weeks Mississippi has seen since mid-summer.
Reeves assured Mississippi residents that good news was on the way in the form of two potential vaccines.
Rather than imposing a statewide mask order – which he did for a time during the summer – Reeves, for now, maintains a strategy of imposing targeted mask mandates in certain counties based on the level of COVID-19 transmission seen in different counties across the state.