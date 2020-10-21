Gov. Tate Reeves issued countywide mask mandates and tighter crowd restrictions for Itawamba County, as well as neighboring Lee County in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates.
Social gatherings are once again limited to no more than 10 people indoors, and no more than 50 people outdoors.
This is the same strategy used by Reeves over the summer which proved to be effective against statewide infection spikes.
“We saw this strategy work in our summer wave…,” Reeves said, “I believe it can work again.”