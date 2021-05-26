“I want to challenge my classmates to be the change in this world today,” Valedictorian Alexandria Hildalgo told the Mantachie High School (MHS) Class of 2021. “Strive to always be a good person, stand tall in who you are.”
She was speaking to 55 graduates of her alma mater in the first of three local high school graduation ceremonies held at the Davis Event Center on ICC’s Fulton campus last Saturday.
Salutatorian Sara Thompson thanked all the teachers, friends, and family for the difference they had made in the students’ lives and reminded her fellow classmates that this is a new beginning.
“We have attended our last class, our last prom, walked the halls for the last time. Now we begin a new chapter and we discover who we are,” she said.
Luke Robinson welcomed guests to Tremont High School’s (THS) ceremony honoring 24 graduates.
“We have made mistakes, laughed, cried, and celebrated, but most of all, we have learned,” he said. “This class is small but we can make a great impact.”
Class Salutatorian Porsha Dempster told the group that graduation once felt like a faraway dream but came so quickly.
Valedictorian Madison Weaver shared the same sentiment.
“It feels like yesterday when we were walking the halls as freshmen,” she said. “Now we struggle to find enough time so say goodbye.”
Carey Snyder owner of Snyder & Company, a marketing and consulting agency, gave the commencement address to the THS Class of 2021. Synder is a 1998 graduate of Tremont. She spoke of her struggles with dyslexia, ADHD, and the financial strains her family faced.
“You are going to fail,” Snyder told the graduates. “If you’re not failing, you’re not trying.”
She continued by sharing the story of her early school years she spent in special education.
“I asked my teacher could I go to a regular classroom. He knew the struggles I had,” she said. “It was hard, but I made it. You know how? The teachers, the community, and my Mom.”
Snyder ended by saying life does not have to be lived independently. She encouraged the graduates to lean on people and allow them to help.
Itawamba Agricultural High School’s ceremony was the last of the day’s events with 121 students participating in the event.
Senior Class President Camron Cowart welcomed guests and thanked parents, faculty, and staff.
“We want to thank everyone who helped us get through this challenging year,” she said.
Valedictorian and Balfour Award winner Grayden Jarrell, III echoed the same sentiment during his commencement address.
“We thank everyone in attendance. This past year has not been easy,” he told the guest and his fellow classmates. “Our senior year has been an arduous process.”
Students, faculty, and staff faced taxing circumstances throughout the school year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning, and an ice storm. Last year’s graduation ceremonies were delayed until mid-summer and held separately on-site at each school. As pandemic numbers continued to drop and mandates were lifted, Itawamba County schools were able to return to their standard graduation events.
“It’s been a tough year, but we made it through it,” THS Principal Dawn Rogers told the school’s guest.