To those who enjoy a good political debate:
Thank a veteran.
To those of us who appreciate the freedom to openly disagree with our neighbors, on matters, political or otherwise:
Thank a veteran.
If you’ve ever sat on a church pew on any given Sunday morning, then lay soundly asleep in a warm bed on a Sunday night … without fear of retribution:
Thank a veteran.
If you’ve ever been offered the luxury of a free education, read any book you found interesting, on any topic, or actually found that book on the shelves of a public library:
Thank a veteran.
If your bellies are seldom empty, and your gas tanks are mostly full:
Thank a veteran.
For all those who have gone into jungles, stormed beaches, known the blistering heat of deserts, scaled mountains or found themselves in valleys – literally or emotionally … for the many who bravely faced the enemy, without question, only return to their families older, wiser, forever changed, I thank you.
Today and every day, we thank you.
May this country never forget the service and sacrifice its veterans.
May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America.