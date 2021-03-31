Despite having held nearly every job in the restaurant business, from front of house at a local deli to running a food truck, Jason Beachum, owner/operator of Guy’s Place on the Water in Fulton, says he still finds there is always something new to learn in the industry.
“We make mistakes like any other restaurant, but we try to make them learning experiences,” explained Beachum.
Guy’s Place on the Water was opened in October of 2019 by Guy and Erin Conner who also own Midway Marina, the Cabins at Midway and Pier Pointe 394 Event Venue. Beachum was hired to work in the kitchen, but it didn’t take long for the Conners to realize there could be a bigger purpose for Beachum’s years of expertise.
In March of 2020, Beachum agreed to lease the restaurant from the Conners – who maintained ownership of the building–and took over the restaurant as owner/operator just before the pandemic took hold locally.
“We adapted quickly,” said Beachum. “We had to; we still had people who wanted to work and people who want to eat, so we shifted to curbside and take out. We didn’t close a single day [due to the pandemic].”
Beachum recalled how much the community rallied to support them during such a challenging time and the desire to give something back.
“We started giving out sack lunches to kids who were home from school,” Beachum told the Times. “We gave out something like 150 sack lunches before the schools could begin giving them out.”
Beachum inadvertently stumbled into his first job in the restaurant industry at fifteen years old while having lunch at McAlister’s Deli where his brother served as assistant manager at the time.
“They were slammed,” Beachum laughed as he recalled the scene. “My brother told me to put on a shirt, and I just started running food and drinks. When the manager showed up a little while later, he hired me on the spot. I started out in front serving customers.”
From there Beachum spent the next fifteen years accumulating a vast well of knowledge that would eventually culminate in running his own place, but Beachum isn’t in this alone. By his side is his fiancé, Becky Verner, who brings with her a background in hospitality and management.
Together these two bring a wealth of knowledge to the table which they’ve used to cultivate the type of restaurant Beachum says he has always wanted to see in Fulton.
“I wanted to elevate the culture of dining in Fulton,” said Beachum. “I was told five day a week restaurants couldn’t make it in Fulton, but they can. We have. The atmosphere was already there. Erin and Guy did a tremendous job with the décor. They had a great team put this place together.”
With the building taken care of, that meant Beachum and Verner could focus on the really important stuff: the food.
Beachum said their goal was to bring the creativity and diversity of the Tupelo food scene to Fulton. They began by taking familiar favorites and adding their own spin to them.
Beachum and Verner each has their own unique role within their partnership that utilizes their particular skillset for the betterment of the restaurant.
“That’s the best part about it,” said Beachum. “It’s a stereotype of partners that own a business together to fight or butt heads a lot, but we’re a complete team. It’s like we each make up one half of the same brain.”
While Verner handles the back of house and most of the paperwork, Beachum handles the front of house. The menu, however, is a true team effort with each of them playing an equal part in developing new dishes.
“We’re not scared to try anything,” said Beachum proudly.
Some big changes are coming to Guy’s Place next month to accommodate the growth they’ve experienced over the past year. Along with an additional outdoor seating area out front, they’ll be adding a tiki bar and outdoor games to create a “hangout area” where friends and family can socialize.
“I feel proud to be a part of something that uplifts the community,” Beachum told the Times. “Our thoughts are on the future and how to continue to draw people to our city. We plan to be here for years to come and we’re grateful for the support that Fulton has shown us.”
Guy’s Place on the Water is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Their dinner hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 9:00 p.m. They offer dine-in, carry-out, curbside, and delivery services as well as catering options upon request.