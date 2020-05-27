Hannah Holley is Tremont Attendance Center’s Class of 2020 valedictorian. As a sophomore, the Lady Eagles’ softball team made the state playoffs and the basketball team won their division her ninth grade year and advanced to Jackson to the state quarter-finals.
Holley is the student council president as well as senior class president, and was the 2020 basketball queen in the 2019-20 homecoming court.
Holley is a member of Future Farmers of America where she serves as club secretary and was a silver medalist in the National Food Service competition.
She was elected Miss Tremont High School and is a member of the student council, ACT 30 club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the senior Beta Club. Holley was a participant in this year’s Itawamba County Development Council’s Junior Leadership Program.
An active volunteer in her community and school, Holley has been a Halloween carnival volunteer since kindergarten, is a kindergarten tutor and an assistant her junior and senior years.
Holley is an inaugural Lucky Day Scholar Recipient and James E. Garrison Dairy Scholarship Recipient at Mississippi State University where she will begin classes this fall.
She is an active member of Gum Church of Christ and is the daughter of Mark and Kristin Holley.