Across Itawamba County and beyond, pet owners are keeping an extra close eye on their four legged family members as social media sites are becoming inundated with pleas for help in finding lost and stolen pets.
As Christmas approaches, more and more family pets are missing. Some of these pets have failed to return after being let out and some were taken straight from their crates.
April Beasley’s Jack Russell terrier, Oatie Claire, went missing in the spring of 2019. Purebred dogs are often taken for breeding, especially around Christmas when puppies are always a hot gift item.
Beasley explained that she and her family had placed Oatie Claire in her crate while they went out for breakfast. When they returned, their beloved pet was gone.
“When we returned from breakfast her crate was still locked but she was gone ... vanished and there was never a trace of her again. It was so weird because someone would have had to have taken her out and locked the door back,” said Beasley.
Beasley told the Times that several other family pets went missing from the same area – around Clay Tilden Road – in the Spring of 2019.
More recently, according to a number of social media posts, there have been approximately 2 dogs per week gone missing in Itawamba County in the month of December, approximately one per week in November, and approximately two per month in October.
In response to a request for information, the Times received pictures from readers of their pets that have gone missing in Itawamba County. We are including those pictures here in hopes that someone may have information that will help reunite these pets with their families. If you have any information about these or any other missing pets in Itawamba County, please contact us here at the Times.