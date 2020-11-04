In the late 1800s after rumors that Mark Twain was gravely ill, a London newspaper reportedly printed his obituary. Twain simply replied, “The rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated.”
When it comes to Dr. Jerry McBride’s retirement, he tends to lean toward the American humorist sentiment.
“Much like Twain, the rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated,” McBride laughed. “Besides my wife won’t let me and neither will my employees.”
For a half-century, the optometrist has been peering into the eyes of Itawambians. The 81-year-old just celebrated a business milestone in the same building where it all started.
“My father-in-law, Paul Griffin, and I built this building,” he said. “And we’ve been going ever since.”
McBride received his Doctor of Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis in 1970 and began his business in October of that same year. Rhonda Wiygul became his first secretary followed by Dimple Parks who worked in his office for 13 years before retiring in 1987.
Longtime employee Terri Lynn Herring became Office Manager in 1988 and is celebrating 33 years working for McBride.
“Dr. McBride and his family treat me like one of theirs,” Herring said. “I have been blessed being able to work with our patients, watch them grow up and now bring in their family. It has been so rewarding.”
Jackie Pruitt worked in his office as the optician until she retired in 1994. Bridgett Farrar then came on board and has served as McBride’s certified optician for 27 years now.
“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to work for a man with such character,” Farrar said. “His life speaks for itself.”
Through the years, McBride’s wife of 51 years, Susan, has been his go-to when it comes to helping out in the office. The couple has two daughters, Landis and her husband Alan Melick’s have five children and live in Olive Branch and Lillah and her husband, Mark Lehner, have two children and live in Bend, Oregon.
“My wife, Susan, has been very supportive volunteering her services in the office on numerous occasions,” he said. “Terri Lynn and Bridgett have been invaluable employees for over thirty years. Their pleasant demeanor and efficient work ethic have contributed to the success of this office.”
While optometry may have been the vision McBride had for his career, it’s not the foundation on which he builds his success. That’s where his faith comes in.
When he was an 18-year old college student in Memphis, he began teaching adult Sunday school classes at Belleview Baptist Church. After moving to North Mississippi, he continued his faithful service at East Mount Zion Baptist Church in Baldwyn serving as Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and song director for thirty-plus years.
McBride has twice intertwined his career and his faith by taking mission trips. The last one was to Russia where he took 600 pairs of glasses and gave eye exams to help match them to those in need. His concern about getting through customs with luggage filled with the spectacles was thwarted when the woman in front of him began to argue with the agents.
“After dealing with her, they pointed at me and said just go on through,” McBride smiled and said. “They about worked me to death after I got there though.”
To add to McBride’s list, he’s been a member of the Mantachie Lions Club since 1970.
Yet somehow between a successful business, family, faith, and his charitable efforts, he still finds the time to make his health a priority. The busy doctor runs three miles on an average of 5 to 6 days a week and occasionally enjoys a competition run or two.
“He’s just amazing,” Farrar and Herring agreed.
Amid the ongoing pandemic, the two longtime employees surprised their boss with a small gathering at his office in honor of his 50th year in business. It was something they didn’t want to slip by while the world was focused on other things.
McBride was grateful for the gesture and humbled to still be focused on doing what he loves.
“May I express my thanks and gratitude to Itawamba County and the thousands of patients who have entrusted me with their eye care over these fifty years,” McBride said. “To sum up what made it all possible, the credit goes to Jesus Christ, my Lord and savior, who blessed me with the physical and mental capacity to continue in practice these fifty years. If I continue a while longer, it will be because of his continued blessings.”