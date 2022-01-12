A table of cakes decorated with flowers was set up in front of an antique Ford in the showroom last Thursday when the dealership celebrated Joyce Dickinson’s 50th year with the organization with a reception honoring her.
Dickinson was hired by the dealership’s founder, Windle “Buster” Davis in 1972 and has been at Davis Ford ever since.
“My grandfather made many critical decisions in keeping this business alive for 50-plus years,” said owner Tab Bennett. “But no decision was of greater value than hiring Mrs. Joyce in 1972.”
Dickinson’s role with the company has always been fluid. She’s the accountant, office manager and does whatever job needs doing.
“I’ve worn many hats over the years and made many friends.” she said.
Dickinson’s not only the first face many Davis Ford customers see when they come in the office to make a payment or need assistance and the first voice they hear when calling the dealership, but she also ensures everything in the dealership is running smoothly and keeps things on track.
“Mrs. Joyce is the heartbeat and backbone of Davis Ford. She is the most dedicated and loyal person I have ever met. She is undoubtedly our leader and matriarch,” said Bennett.
Bennett and the entire Davis family have long considered Dickinson and her entire family a part of their family and Dickinson feels the same.
“I was fortunate enough to have two families,” Dickinson said. “I have my Dickinson family and my Davis Ford family. I love them all.”
The gratitude and love from both the Davis family and Davis Ford family was evident last Thursday as family and co-workers gathered to celebrate Dickinson’s milestone.
“The thanks owed to her from the entire Davis Ford family, past and present, could never be properly put into words,” Bennett said. “Simply put, we love her and respect her more than she could ever know.”
50 years after she began working at Davis Ford, you can still find Dickinson at her desk keeping things running smoothly and helping customers and co-workers.