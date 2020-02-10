Concerns of flash flooding, Monday, have led Itawamba County officials to issue travel warnings and Itawamba County Schools to dismiss early.
Itawamba County emergency officials are cautioning drivers about several roads that already have water spanning them. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department has released the following list of roads with travel warnings:
- Roberts Road
- Joe Wheeler Brown Road
- Ferguson Road
- Hersey Bottom Road
- Nita Lake Road
- Twenty Mile Bottom Road
- Van Buren Road (at Frog Level)
- Hopewell Keyes Road
- Peppertown Road (near Hopewell Keyes)
- Donavan Road
- Ozark Baptist Church Road
As of late Monday afternoon, none of the county’s roads have been closed due to flooding, although Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary chances when it comes to crossing flooded areas.
“The danger in crossing these roads is that you cannot see what’s underneath,” Dickinson said. “It may look like it’s fine, but the road may be collapsed beneath the water and that is very dangerous.”
Dickinson said his office will be watching conditions closely and releasing official closings as needed. Heavy rainfall is expected to reach up to six inches total by Tuesday afternoon and continue with strong storms on Wednesday.