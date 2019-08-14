Fairview’s Nate Henderson had a successful season last spring with Fairview Attendance Center’s archery team.
Henderson was top-shooter at the Itawamba County Junior High Tournament. His team followed that with by winning Archery in Mississippi Schools’ North Half Championship in their division at Itawamba Community College’s Davis Events Center in March and finished third at the state competition at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in April.
Henderson’s performance at the state competition, where he shot a 282, led to him being invited to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ AIMS All-Star competition. Henderson finished third in the May event in Wesson. His summer was just getting started.
In June, Henderson shot a 282 at the State Games of Mississippi to head home from Meridian a champion.
In July, Henderson tested his skills against some of the nation’s best archers at the National Archery in Schools Program Open at the Music City Center. He shot a 271 to finish 16th in the nation in his division (eighth-grade males.) This capped a successful summer for Henderson where he gained exposure and was able to test his skills not just against the state’s best but the nation’s as well.
Henderson isn’t content with his scores and says he plans to “meet and exceed [his] high score from the previous season.”