Mantachie High School senior Reed Hester signed last week to play football next season at Mississippi College in Clinton.
Hester discussed how he came to his decision to become a Choctaw.
“The recruiting process was different this year for sure, but it still was a fun ride through the whole thing. MC stood out to me when I got on campus because of the atmosphere I saw,” Hester said. “When I sat down with the president of the college, he really sold me on being a Choctaw. Their football and academic programs are some of the best in Mississippi. Coach (John) Bland took me around campus and just made me feel welcomed.”
Hester noted that there are many people who has played a part in helping him achieve this goal.
“I want to thank all of my coaches, teachers, teammates and school administrators at MHS for helping me along the way and for the amazing support they have given me over the years.” Hester continued, “I’m proud to be a part of the [MC] team in the upcoming seasons. I can’t wait to see what the future holds at MC.”