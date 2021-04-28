Itawamba Community College’s 2021 high school equivalency graduates will participate in a commencement ceremony at 6 p.m., May 13, at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus.
Local graduates include; Hannah Brown, Shelia Christian, Gabrielle Miller, Haylee Sheffield, Monica Summers, Logan Sweat, Kerigan Todd, all of Fulton; Jacqueline Oswalt, Elizabeth Wagster, both of Mantachie; Bryant Bennett of Marietta; Shaneka McGaughy of Mooreville; Kalli Collier, Madison Cox, Mary Wright, all of Nettleton; and Amber Strout of Smithville.