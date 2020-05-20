The Itawamba County School District will host a set of ceremonies at each school this week to recognize graduating students with military obligations.
All three of the county schools will hold their events on Friday, May 22.
Mantachie High School will host a ceremony for two seniors at 10 a.m. in the MHS Library. Itawamba Agricultural High School will hold its ceremony inside the Itawamba Attendance Center school gymnasium at 1 p.m for four seniors, and Tremont High School honor its two graduates at 6 p.m. in their gymnasium.
Other special events taking place this week to honor seniors include a senior walk through downtown Fulton and a senior parade in Mantachie.
Portraits of IAHS seniors have been placed in the windows of downtown Fulton businesses. Fulton Businesses Development Committee is sponsoring the event. Anyone who would like to leave a message for a graduate can pick up sidewalk chalk at Taylor Jones State Farm and write their message near their graduate’s picture. The walk begins at Porch Swing Pickings and ends at Digby Dental. The event will end on May 25.
Tremont High School will host a senior parade Friday night following the ceremony honoring graduates leaving for the military. Students will line up at 6:45 p.m at the south end of the school near the baseball fields. Guests are asked to remain in their cars as the seniors drive through the campus. The parade is set to begin at 7 p.m.
The Town of Mantachie will host a senior parade on Saturday, May 23, at 3 p.m. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing. The parade route will follow the same path as past school parades.
Formal graduation plans have been set for all other students as follows:
- IAHS– Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at the IAHS Football Stadium
- Mantachie – Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. at the Mantachie Football Stadium
- Tremont – Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at the Tremont Baseball Field
School district officials also set alternative dates for each ceremony – July 16, 17, and 18 – in case of rain.
High school graduations were originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23. All three ceremonies would have been held inside the Itawamba Community College Davis Event Center.
Local schools have been closed since the beginning of March because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines provided by the Mississippi Department of Health recommend limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the virus, forcing school district leaders across the state to plan alternate ways of hosting ceremonies for their graduating seniors.