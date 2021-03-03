The high school baseball and softball seasons started this week after a week’s delay due to ice storms. Rain caused several games last week to be postponed or canceled.
2/23
IAHS softball 12, Nettleton 1
Heading into the fourth inning, the Lady Indians held a 3-1 lead, but in the home half of the inning, IAHS scored nine and held off Nettleton for the run-rule victory in five innings.
Four Lady Indians had extra-base hits: Lexi Green, Emma Kate Hill and Marly Moore had a triple, each, and Chloe McClain hit a double.
Hill, McClain and Kaylee Owens each had two hits. McClain had three RBIs.
Lexi Green went the distance in the circle throwing 61 pitches in five innings of work. She gave up two hits and one run.
Mooreville baseball 15, Mantachie 5
Greg Raper had a double and three RBIs in the Mustangs loss. Luke Ellis and Cooper Guin had Mantachie’s other two RBIs.
2/25
Mantachie baseball 11, Wheeler 0
Pitchers Hunter West, Austin Harris and John Westin Franks combined for a no-hitter. The trio had 11 strikeouts between them with only three walks.
Six Mustangs collected hits, and Cooper Guin led the team with four RBIs. Ellis had two RBIs in the game.
The Mustangs evened their record at 1-1.
IAHS baseball 14, Hatley 11
Hatley led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning when IAHS exploded for a six-run inning that game them the 9-5 lead. The Indians added five runs over the next two innings and held off the Tigers to get the win.
Bryson Walters went two-for-four with a pair of doubles and six RBIs. Stone Collier also collected two hits.
Cameron Deaton and William Blake had the Indians other extra-base hits with a tripe and double, respectively.
Cooper Waddle picked up the win and Solomon Smith got the save.
The Indians were 1-0 heading into this week
Corinth softball 11, Mantachie 2
Mantachie was playing without some players due to the school’s girls basketball team still playing in the playoffs.
Hanna Gillean had two hits and Ramsey Montgomery a triple in the Lady Mustangs’ loss. Lynsey Barber and Montgomery each had an RBI.
The Lady Mustangs fell to 0-1.
IAHS softball 7, Tupelo 6
Green hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Indians the win. Both teams had four errors in the game.
Riley Sheffield was the only IAHS play to tally multiple hits with a triple and a single, but several other Lady Indians had extra-base hits: McClain hit a home run. Rilee Maxwell and Kaylee Owens both had a double.
Sheffield and McClain each had two RBIs.
The Lady Indians improved to 2-0.
Thrasher softball 12, Tremont 0
Maddy Walton worked a walk in the game, but she was the only base runner of the night for the Lady Eagles as they struggled against the Lady Rebel pitching and were unable to find a hit.
Tremont is 0-1 to start the season.