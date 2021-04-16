A call to the Fulton Police Department regarding a wanted person leads to a high speed chase and the arrest of multiple individuals.
On April 15, 2021, employees at the AT&T store on Interchange Drive triggered a silent panic alarm alerting Fulton Police Department to a wanted person inside the store. Once officers arrived, three subjects exited the store and entered a blue passenger vehicle. Employees positively identified one of the passengers as the wanted person.
Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop which resulted in one passenger exiting the vehicle and attempting flee on foot before being taken into custody without incident. The vehicle then entered Interstate 22, traveling east at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles before leaving the roadway, striking a bridge guard rail and finally coming to rest between the bridges.
Fulton Police officers, with assistance from deputies and K-9 unit from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, were able to take the driver into custody without incident.
A third passenger was later taken into custody after receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the accident.
Subjects are being held at the Tishomingo County jail awaiting an initial appearance.
The identification of the subject has not been released due to the ongoing investigation.