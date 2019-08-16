A police-involved chase that began in Tupelo late Friday morning has reportedly moved into Itawamba County.
According to information garnered from radio communication between law enforcement agents in Lee County, the pursuit began in downtown Tupelo and moved east along Highway 178. The subject reportedly crashed his or her vehicle, described as a black Dodge Charger, near the Lee-Itawamba county line, around County Road 1589.
The Times has been unable to reach Itawamba County law enforcement representatives to confirm if they’re assisting with the pursuit.
We'll have more on this story as it becomes available.