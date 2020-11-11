The Itawamba AHS Indians basketball team opened up their season on the road against the Tupelo Golden Wave this past week.
Tupelo raced out to a 9-3 lead and never looked back. After one, IAHS trailed 24-14, thanks to the strong play of junior Arvesta Troupe.
In the second quarter, hot shooting was the theme for the Golden Wave as they outscored IAHS 25-7 and led 49-21 at the half.
In the second half, the short-handed Indians continued to battled but could not mount a comeback. Tupelo walked away with an 83-46 victory. Troupe led the Indians with 21 points.