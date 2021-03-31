In less than a week, voters in the City of Fulton will cast their ballots in one of the most anticipated elections the municipality has seen in decades.
With 21 candidates vying for a spot, it is the largest number to throw their hats in the ring in at least 20 years. In 2017, there were 15 candidates seeking office; 2014 had only 14 candidates; 2009 saw the most with 18 total; and Election 2005 had only 10 seekers.
The Republican ballot will feature three candidates running for mayor; Incumbent, Barry Childers, John Maxcy, and Emily Quinn. Alderman-at-Large will be Incumbent Liz Beasley, Brad Chatham, and Matt Stanford; Alderman Ward 1, Doug Strickland; Alderman Ward 2, Richard Comer, Drew Gough, Buddy Wayne Haynes, Martin Richardson, and Sharon Russell; Alderman Ward 3, Matt Moore, Russ Ramey, and Cory Shotts; and Alderman Ward 4, Jim Holland, Corey Moore, and Steven Steele.
The Democratic ballot features Alderman-at-Large, Earleen Young and Alderman Ward 2, Khiry Pope and Daisy Stone.
With the higher than usual number of candidates and three alderman not seeking re-election, every seat on the city board stands a chance of being upended.
Fulton will hold Democratic and Republican primary elections on April 6, with a runoff election to be held on April 27. The general election will be held on June 8.