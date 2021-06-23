Emma Kate Hill

Front row: Amy Hill, Emma Kate Hill and Jeff Hill. Back row left to right: Drew Hill and J.T. Hillhouse

Recent IAHS graduate Emma Kate Hill signed to continue her softball career at Blue Mountain College earlier in the spring.

“I’m beyond excited that I get the chance to further my softball career in college. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I first started softball,” Hill said of the opportunity to play at the next level

Hill has been a mainstay for the Itawamba Agricultural High School Lady Indian softball team for the past several seasons, and is looking forward to her next challenge. She will be one of a string of recent graduates from the county to play a sport at Blue Mountain.

Hill summed up her feelings for The Times, “I’m so proud I can call myself a Topper.”

