The historic Oakland School Building is being sold.
The Itawamba County School Board voted in favor of selling the Oakland School Building during their June 1 meeting as part of a series of decisions to offload properties owned, but no longer used, by the local school district.
School District Attorney Michele Floyd told the board she’d received several inquiries about the property, which has fallen into disrepair. Holding onto it, she said, could create potential liability issues for the school district.
Originally a two-story structure, Oakland Normal Institute first opened its doors in 1887 as a means of educating students in Itawamba County to become future teachers. The original building was torn down in the 1930s, and the single-level structure that stands today was built using much of the wood from the original school.
Since its closure in 1969, the building served as a meeting place for the former Oakland Rural Community Development Committee (RCDC), a host site for reunions and other family events, and a voting precinct.
After sitting dormant for many years, the Oakland Normal Institute Restoration Committee was formed and completed restoration of the building in 2004 with the help of a $20,000 Mississippi Landmark Grant from the State of Mississippi, through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Additional funding provided by House Bill No. 1837 and individual and company donations brought the total to $24,000.
In 2004, The Itawamba County Times reported more than 800 hours of volunteer labor was documented by the committee in its efforts to restore the structure.
After the project was completed, the building was registered as a Mississippi Historic Landmark.
In the years since restoration work was completed, the building, located in a sparsely populated area, has suffered considerable vandalism. Windows that were repaired or replaced with cypress wood and panes donated from a destroyed structure from the same historical period have been broken. Many of the doors which were removed, painted, and returned to their original position lay on the floor. Trash is scattered across the once refinished floors.
Committee member Mark Holley served as project manager during the restoration. He said the location of the building and the frequency of the vandalism made keeping the former schoolhouse a losing battle.
“The property looked great and we were able to keep it that way for around 10 years,” Holley told The Times. “Then the vandalism just became more than we could deal with.”
The original school was built by members of Holley’s family.
According to Floyd, the building will be sold “as is” and the new owners will be responsible for any stipulations set by the Mississippi Department of Archives.
Oakland is the second historic school building to be put up for sale by the local school board over the past few months. In March, the Itawamba County School Board voted in favor of selling Clay Community Center.
The board accepted a $65,000 bid for Clay Community Center during their May 4 regular meeting. Allison Wallace, the owner of 3G Properties, was the only bid submitted for the building.