On Sunday afternoon October 4, 2020 there will be a dedication of two historical markers in the Fulton Cemetery. The Fulton Cemetery historical marker approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History that commemorates the Fulton Cemetery as a historic site will be dedicated at 2:00 PM. The dedication will take place on Bankhead Street on the northwest corner of the cemetery.
At 2:30 PM the Historical African-American Cemetery informational marker will be dedicated near the wooded area on the southeast portion of the cemetery commemorating the burial site of many of Fulton’s early African-American citizens.
Citizens of the community who feel comfortable doing so are welcome to attend. We will observe social distancing and encourage the wearing of mask where distancing cannot be maintained.
Much of the cemetery is on unlevel ground, suitable footwear is encouraged.
Parking is available at the Fulton United Methodist Church. Single file parking will also be permitted in the drive through the cemetery, however we are asking those who wish to park in the drive enter off Burbank Street and pull forward as far as possible facing Memorial Drive to provide as much parking as possible. Be aware guest who park in the drive may not be able to leave the event until all the cars in front of them leave.