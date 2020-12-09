Tremont Attendance Center’s basketball teams were scheduled for a busy week, but COVID-19 caused cancellations of the boys game against Smithville due to several Seminole players being out due to contact tracing and both teams’ games against Thrasher.
11/30
Tremont vs. Jumpertown
(G) Jumpertown 45, Tremont 27
The Lady Eagles were slow to warm up offensively last Monday and didn’t score until halfway through the opening quarter when senior Madison Weaver hit a runner. Despite this, the Lady Eagles only found themselves down 10-5 at the end of the period.
Tremont opened the second on a 4-0 run and forced a Lady Cardinals timeout. Senior Lily Barnett had some nice rebounds that led to second chance points for her team. Jumpertown led 15-12 at the break.
The Lady Cardinals opened the second half on a 5-0 run. Junior Maddy Walton hit a 3-pointer in an answer to Jumpertown’s surge, but the visitors hit a 3-pointer of their own on the other end and began to pull away. The final score was 45-27, Jumpertown.
Weaver led the Lady Eagles with 16 points.
(B) Tremont 67, Jumpertown 33
Much like the girls, the boys offense was slow to start the game. Junior Tyler Whitaker made several strong plays around the basket and stingy defense led to an 11-4 lead for the Eagles at the end of the first.
The Eagles’ scoring attack seemed impossible to stop in the second. They held a commanding 29-7 lead at the break. The Cardinals only converted three shots from the field in the half.
The Eagles continued to score points, and ran away with the 67-33 win.
Senior Konner Sartin had 20 points and Whitaker added 16.
12-3
Smithville Tourament – Tremont vs. Okolona
(G) Tremont 59,
Okolona 46
The Lady Eagles scored 16 first quarter points to jump out to a 16-11 lead.
It was the second period when Tremont had their best scoring quarter of the season, pouring in 21 points to lead 37-21 at the half.
The Lady Eagles scored 11 in each of the final two quarters and walked off the court with a 59-46 win. It was their first win of the season and first since Dec. 7 of last year.
Junior Mallory Holley led Tremont with 19 points. Freshman Sage Black added 11 points and freshman Grace Gillespie scored 10 points.
(B) Okolona 62,
Tremont 54
The Eagles led 23-20 at the half, but Okolona outscored Tremont 16-13 in the third to essentially make the final quarter a game within a game. Tremont’s usually strong defense faltered and the Chieftains picked up the eight point, 62-54 win.
12 -4
Smithville Tournament –
Tremont vs. Smithville
The boys game against Smithville was canceled due to several Smithville players being unable to play due to contact tracing. Therefore, the girls game was the nightcap. It was a double-overtime thriller.
(G) Smithville 45, Tremont 40
The Lady Eagles held a slim 7-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but continued to play strong defense and led 20-10 at intermission.
Smithville got back in the game in the third quarter outscoring Tremont 14-2 and erasing the Lady Eagles’ lead. Tremont fought back and tied the game up 32-32 at the end of regulation. The teams would again find themselves tied at the end of the first overtime 39-39, but then Tremont’s offense faltered and the home team won 45-40.